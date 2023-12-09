Power outages reported across area following afternoon storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Multiple power outages have been reported across the area following several storms Saturday afternoon.

Bowling Green Municipal Utilities reported two broken poles along Three Springs Road just after 4 p.m. The downed poles caused a large outage, according to a social media post.

“Crews are being called in to replace/ repair,” BGMU said. “We will isolate and restore power to those we can as quickly as possible.

A video shot by Kyle Tasman was posted to X just before 3:30 p.m., showing a large funnel cloud near The Club at Olde Stone on Bowling Green’s southeast side.

View from Olde Stone in Bowling Green pic.twitter.com/qEjb5no4x8 — Kyle Tasman (@Kyle_Tasman) December 9, 2023

Warren RECC reported over 1,100 outages as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday. View their outages here.

Pennyrile Electric reported over 1,300 outages in Logan and Todd counties following the storms. Multiple lines are reportedly down.

Electric companies advise people to stay away from downed lines and lines. Report damages to your local electric company.

It remains unclear if a tornado touched down in the region. Several storm damage reports continue to develop out of middle Tennessee near Clarksville and Nashville.

This is a developing story.

