Power outages reported across area following afternoon storms

(WBKO)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Multiple power outages have been reported across the area following several storms Saturday afternoon.

Bowling Green Municipal Utilities reported two broken poles along Three Springs Road just after 4 p.m. The downed poles caused a large outage, according to a social media post.

“Crews are being called in to replace/ repair,” BGMU said. “We will isolate and restore power to those we can as quickly as possible.

A video shot by Kyle Tasman was posted to X just before 3:30 p.m., showing a large funnel cloud near The Club at Olde Stone on Bowling Green’s southeast side.

Warren RECC reported over 1,100 outages as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday. View their outages here.

Pennyrile Electric reported over 1,300 outages in Logan and Todd counties following the storms. Multiple lines are reportedly down.

Electric companies advise people to stay away from downed lines and lines. Report damages to your local electric company.

It remains unclear if a tornado touched down in the region. Several storm damage reports continue to develop out of middle Tennessee near Clarksville and Nashville.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Lawson
Third person indicted in Crystal Rogers murder case
The severe weather threat on Saturday means it will be a First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible Saturday
Each project is set to begin construction in spring 2024.
Med Center Health to begin construction on three new facilities
Jeremy D. Mills, 44, was found guilty on sex and drug crimes on two separate indictments...
Allen County man facing 20 years in sex, drug crimes cases
Fans of comedy got a treat Friday night as Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray took the...
Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray performs at SKyPAC

Latest News

Fans of comedy got a treat Friday night as Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray took the...
Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray performs at SKyPAC
Andrew, Charity, and Chase were in the heart of 170 mph wind speeds.
Bremen family remembers the loss of their baby to December 2021 tornado
The unit deploying from Glasgow is having their deployment ceremony at Glasgow High School...
300 Kentucky soldiers to be deployed
Major Tyler Mitchell recently released Double Trouble and the Upside Down Christmas Tree.
Ft. Knox soldier turned author writes top-ranking children’s Christmas book