1 dead after crash in Warren County Saturday morning

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County Sheriff's Office(WBKO)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened sometime before 6:30 a.m. Deputies responded to 6770 Buddy Miller Drive for a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Deputies at the scene found the vehicle and soon determined the driver was dead. The identity of the driver was not released.

Roadway evidence shows the vehicle was traveling southbound along Highway 9007 at a very high rate of speed, the WCSO said.

The vehicle crossed over Scottsville Road, struck an embankment and went airborne over Buddy Miller Drive before landing near a residence.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by units from Alvaton Volunteer Fire Department, Med Center EMS and the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

No further information was provided.

