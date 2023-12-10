3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree Road NE, believed to be 3005 Buckhead Apartments, around 6:25 p.m.(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF) - Three people are dead and one man is injured after a shooting in the Buckhead section of Atlanta Saturday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree Road NE, believed to be 3005 Buckhead Apartments, around 6:25 p.m.

After medical personnel arrived, three victims were pronounced dead on the scene. One victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

There is no information on what caused the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe storms possible today
Fans of comedy got a treat Friday night as Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray took the...
Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray performs at SKyPAC
Stephen Lawson
Third person indicted in Crystal Rogers murder case
The severe weather threat on Saturday means it will be a First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible Saturday
Each project is set to begin construction in spring 2024.
Med Center Health to begin construction on three new facilities

Latest News

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Heisman Trophy finalists, from left, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy
Crews from Warren RECC were working on downed power lines through the afternoon following...
Power outages reported across area following afternoon storms
Warren County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after crash in Warren County Saturday morning