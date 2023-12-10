Alvaton Elementary Family Resource Center awarded grant for Christmas shopping spree

Each child, paired with a Bowling Green police officer or a school administrator, walked...
Each child, paired with a Bowling Green police officer or a school administrator, walked through each isle of Target with $165 to spend.(wbko)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas wishes were being granted left and right at Target on Saturday evening.

The Alvaton Elementary Family Resource Center was awarded the ‘Heroes and Helpers’ grant that awarded them $2,500 in Target gift cards. They partnered with Bowling Green police to give 15 children a Christmas to remember.

Each child, paired with a Bowling Green police officer or a school administrator, walked through each isle of Target with $165 to spend.

Each child shopped for toys, clothing, basic needs, and any candy needed to satisfy their holiday sweet tooth.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe storms possible today
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Crews from Warren RECC were working on downed power lines through the afternoon following...
Power outages reported across area following afternoon storms
Fans of comedy got a treat Friday night as Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray took the...
Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray performs at SKyPAC
Stephen Lawson
Third person indicted in Crystal Rogers murder case

Latest News

Members of Glasgow’s 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, also known as ‘Morgan’s Men’, met with...
Glasgow’s ‘Morgan’s Men’ prepare for deployment
Crews from Warren RECC were working on downed power lines through the afternoon following...
Power outages reported across area following afternoon storms
Warren County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after crash in Warren County Saturday morning
Fans of comedy got a treat Friday night as Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray took the...
Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray performs at SKyPAC