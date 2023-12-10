Alvaton Elementary Family Resource Center awarded grant for Christmas shopping spree
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas wishes were being granted left and right at Target on Saturday evening.
The Alvaton Elementary Family Resource Center was awarded the ‘Heroes and Helpers’ grant that awarded them $2,500 in Target gift cards. They partnered with Bowling Green police to give 15 children a Christmas to remember.
Each child, paired with a Bowling Green police officer or a school administrator, walked through each isle of Target with $165 to spend.
Each child shopped for toys, clothing, basic needs, and any candy needed to satisfy their holiday sweet tooth.
