Alvaton Elementary Family Resource Center awarded grant for Christmas shopping spree

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas wishes were being granted left and right at Target on Saturday evening.

The Alvaton Elementary Family Resource Center was awarded the ‘Heroes and Helpers’ grant that awarded them $2,500 in Target gift cards. They partnered with Bowling Green police to give 15 children a Christmas to remember.

Each child, paired with a Bowling Green police officer or a school administrator, walked through each isle of Target with $165 to spend.

Each child shopped for toys, clothing, basic needs, and any candy needed to satisfy their holiday sweet tooth.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.