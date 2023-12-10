Glasgow’s ‘Morgan’s Men’ prepare for deployment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow’s National Guard met with family and friends before deployment Saturday morning.

Members of Glasgow’s 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, also known as ‘Morgan’s Men’, met with family and friends at Glasgow High.

It was the last chance for loved ones to see their soldier before their next-day deployment.

Soldiers in the Battalion rigorously trained for several months at their headquarters in Glasgow to prepare them for what is expected to be a ten month deployment across southeast Asia.

