Highlights: 2023 State Farm 4th Region Challenge

Bowling Green defeats Metcalfe County 52-44 to wrap up the 4th Region Challenge.
Bowling Green defeats Metcalfe County 52-44 to wrap up the 4th Region Challenge.(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ten girls basketball teams from around the area participated in the 2023 State Farm 4th Region Challenge hosted by Bowling Green High School.

FINAL

Russellville 20

Allen County-Scottsville 70

FINAL/2OT

Logan County 60

Clinton County 57

FINAL

Barren County 64

Greenwood 47

FINAL

Glasgow 31

Franklin-Simpson 66

FINAL

Metcalfe County 44

Bowling Green 52

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe storms possible today
Fans of comedy got a treat Friday night as Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray took the...
Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray performs at SKyPAC
Stephen Lawson
Third person indicted in Crystal Rogers murder case
The severe weather threat on Saturday means it will be a First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible Saturday
Each project is set to begin construction in spring 2024.
Med Center Health to begin construction on three new facilities

Latest News

WKU Hilltoppers beat Kentucky State 95-75
WKU wins third straight after dominating 82-65 against Buffalo
Butler County High School officially announced their new football head coach Friday afternoon...
Butler County names Josh Robins as new football head coach
The Red Towel Trust hosts launch party for its NIL Collective
the Red Towel Trust hosts launch party for its NIL Collective
Malachi Corley accepts invitation to the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl
Malachi Corley accepts invitation to the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl