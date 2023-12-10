Highlights: 2023 State Farm 4th Region Challenge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ten girls basketball teams from around the area participated in the 2023 State Farm 4th Region Challenge hosted by Bowling Green High School.

FINAL

Russellville 20

Allen County-Scottsville 70

FINAL/2OT

Logan County 60

Clinton County 57

FINAL

Barren County 64

Greenwood 47

FINAL

Glasgow 31

Franklin-Simpson 66

FINAL

Metcalfe County 44

Bowling Green 52

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.