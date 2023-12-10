Highlights: 2023 State Farm 4th Region Challenge
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ten girls basketball teams from around the area participated in the 2023 State Farm 4th Region Challenge hosted by Bowling Green High School.
FINAL
Russellville 20
Allen County-Scottsville 70
FINAL/2OT
Logan County 60
Clinton County 57
FINAL
Barren County 64
Greenwood 47
FINAL
Glasgow 31
Franklin-Simpson 66
FINAL
Metcalfe County 44
Bowling Green 52
