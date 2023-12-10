Much cooler for your Sunday

By Dana Money
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After yesterday’s strong and severe storms, today will be much more relaxed with partly sunny skies and cooler highs in the 40s!

Chilly highs today
Chilly highs today(WBKO)

Temperatures will quickly drop off after midday today with lows in the 20s expected across the region. Skies will gradually clear overnight tonight into tomorrow, with mainly sunny skies sticking around for Monday. Skies will stay mainly sunny through most of this upcoming week with low to no chances of rain expected. Highs will gradually rebound into the 50s by midweek, making for some enjoyable days to be outside this week.

Feast and famine across the viewing area at the Mesonet stations.
Feast and famine across the viewing area at the Mesonet stations.(WBKO)

Quite a few of us picked up beneficial rainfall yesterday with only a few of us missing out on some of the much needed rainfall. Unfortunately, most of the viewing area continues to struggle with drought conditions- so we are still in need of multiple beneficial precipitation events over the next few weeks. As of right now, we look to stay dry for at least the next week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
FAWD
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe storms possible today
Crews from Warren RECC were working on downed power lines through the afternoon following...
Power outages reported across area following afternoon storms
Warren County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after crash in Warren County Saturday morning
Fans of comedy got a treat Friday night as Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray took the...
Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray performs at SKyPAC

Latest News

Sunshine returns for Sunday
Severe threat over, cooler tonight
FAWD
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe storms possible today
Melvin Morrison - Hopkinsville
Viewer Photos - Saturday, December 9th, 2023
Severe storms are possible during the afternoon with the main threats being strong winds and...
Strong storms possible on Saturday