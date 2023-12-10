Much cooler for your Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After yesterday’s strong and severe storms, today will be much more relaxed with partly sunny skies and cooler highs in the 40s!

Chilly highs today (WBKO)

Temperatures will quickly drop off after midday today with lows in the 20s expected across the region. Skies will gradually clear overnight tonight into tomorrow, with mainly sunny skies sticking around for Monday. Skies will stay mainly sunny through most of this upcoming week with low to no chances of rain expected. Highs will gradually rebound into the 50s by midweek, making for some enjoyable days to be outside this week.

Feast and famine across the viewing area at the Mesonet stations. (WBKO)

Quite a few of us picked up beneficial rainfall yesterday with only a few of us missing out on some of the much needed rainfall. Unfortunately, most of the viewing area continues to struggle with drought conditions- so we are still in need of multiple beneficial precipitation events over the next few weeks. As of right now, we look to stay dry for at least the next week.

