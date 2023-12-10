Severe threat over, cooler tonight
FIRST ALERT DAY is cancelled
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Severe storms have moved out of our area and much cooler air is setting in for the night.
Saturday night: Temperatures drop down into the mid-30s with a few scattered showers still possible. Winds could be a bit breezy with any showers that do push through the area.
Sunday: Sunshine and a few clouds will return with temperatures warming up only into the mid-40s. A scattered shower can’t be ruled out in the morning hours for our eastern portion of the viewing area.
Sunday night: Temperatures quite cold dropping into the mid-20s.
VIEWER PHOTOS from Saturday afternoon and evening storms below:
