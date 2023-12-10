WKU wins third straight after dominating 82-65 against Buffalo

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball team led the entire game, dominating the Buffalo Bulls 82-65 to win its third straight game.

Don McHenry led the Hilltoppers in scoring with 16 points off 5-of-7 shooting from the field, with two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Brandon Newman followed with 11 points, 8 rebounds and three assists.

WKU entered Saturday’s game firing on all cylinders, jumping out to a 20-6 lead at the 12:34 mark in the first half. The Tops led by as many as 25 points, up 41-16 with three minutes remaining in the first, and entered halftime up 44-23.

Nine different Hilltoppers were active in the team’s scoring in the first period. McHenry charted 14 points, while Enoch Kalambay and Khristian Lander each accounted for seven points.

WKU continued its dominant play into the second half, with Babacar Faye and Dontaie Allen each accounting for seven points in the second period. Brandon Newman finished the game leading in rebounds with a total of eight, while charting 11 points, three assists, a pair of steals and a block.

14 different Hilltoppers finished the game in the scoring column. In total, the Hilltopper bench accounted for a combined 33 points.

The Tops improve to 7-3 on the season with the win.

WKU continues its road trip with a matchup facing Wright State on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Tipoff from Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

