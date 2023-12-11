24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.(Oklahoma Game Wardens)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST
RED ROCK, Okla. (Gray News) – A 24-year-old hunter died in a hunting accident on Sunday morning in Oklahoma, according to officials.

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.

Game wardens said that the man went in the water to retrieve a duck when he hit a drop off. Water overcame his waders, and he did not resurface.

Using imaging technology, officials found his body on the lake floor.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family. The hunting community is small and close knit, he will be missed,” Oklahoma Game Wardens said in a Facebook post.

The man has not been named, but officials said he was a graduate student at Oklahoma State University.

