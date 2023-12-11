Another cold start for Monday

Temperatures will be below normal for this time of year to start out a new work week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A much quieter day after thunderstorms rolled through the area causing several tornado warnings on Saturday. A few tornadoes have been confirmed from Saturday, Dec. 9th where you can find additional information by clicking this link.

Sunday night: Temperatures drop down into the mid-20s with a few clouds overnight.

Cooler temps for your Monday (Davis Wells)

Monday: Cold start to the day with a bit of frost on the windshield, but the sun will be out all day with temperatures only warming into the low to mid-40s

Monday night: Temperatures again drop down into the upper 20s so frost is likely.

