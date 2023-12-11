Another cold start for Monday

By Davis Wells
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Temperatures will be below normal for this time of year to start out a new work week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A much quieter day after thunderstorms rolled through the area causing several tornado warnings on Saturday. A few tornadoes have been confirmed from Saturday, Dec. 9th where you can find additional information by clicking this link.

Sunday night: Temperatures drop down into the mid-20s with a few clouds overnight.

Cooler temps for your Monday
Cooler temps for your Monday(Davis Wells)

Monday: Cold start to the day with a bit of frost on the windshield, but the sun will be out all day with temperatures only warming into the low to mid-40s

Monday night: Temperatures again drop down into the upper 20s so frost is likely.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
FAWD
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe storms possible today
Crews from Warren RECC were working on downed power lines through the afternoon following...
Power outages reported across area following afternoon storms
Warren County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after crash in Warren County Saturday morning
Fans of comedy got a treat Friday night as Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray took the...
Impractical Jokers James ‘Murr’ Murray performs at SKyPAC

Latest News

Temperatures will be below normal for this time of year to start out a new work week.
Another cool day for Monday
Chilly highs today
Much cooler for your Sunday
Sunshine returns for Sunday
Severe threat over, cooler tonight
FAWD
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe storms possible today