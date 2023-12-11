Beaver Dam man charged with numerous enhanced drug charges after home search

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Beaver Dam man is facing charges for felony drug convictions while being on probation.

Jeremy Ward, 24, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine enhanced), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana (enhanced), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia (enhanced) and first-degree promoting contraband (enhanced).

Detectives with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force made contact with Ward on Friday at his home on Mosgrove Lane in Beaver Dam.

While inside the home, detectives reported that found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, a handgun, a rifle, ammunition, scales and baggies.

Police said Ward is currently on felony probation for other drug related convictions.

After being arrested and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center, police found 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine on him.

