BGMU: Drinking water safe despite unusual smell, taste

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Consumers in Bowling Green may notice an unusual smell and taste to their drinking water.

Bowling Green Municipal Utilities said several questions have come in recently regarding the smell and taste of water. People are describing the water’s taste as metallic, organic and musty.

These issues are more common during the fall as temperatures fluctuate, BGMU said.

Lower water levels in Barren River along with dryer conditions and warmer than normal fall temperatures have intensified the issue this year.

BGMU said drinking water remains safe.

In an effort to combat the smell and taste of water in the service area, BGMU has changed their treatment methods, increased sampling and performed additional hydrant flushing across the system.

Water is tested over 1.3 million times each year to ensure it remains safe to drink.

Any questions about water should be directed to (270) 782-1200.

