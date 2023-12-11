Briggs drafted fifth overall in Pro Volleyball Federation League

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In its inaugural season as a premier professional volleyball league in the United States, Pro Volleyball Federation announced its first draft class and WKU Volleyball’s own Paige Briggs was selected in the first round, fifth overall. After being drafted by the Orlando Valkyries, she was traded along with the 24th pick in exchange for two other athletes to play for the Omaha Supernovas.

“I am so happy to play for the Omaha Supernovas!”, said Briggs. “The opportunity to play professional volleyball in the United States is a dream come true. I’m so thankful for my time at WKU and how it has prepared me for the next level!”

As one of the most decorated players in WKU Volleyball history, Briggs leaves the program third all-time in career service aces (181), third all-time in career kills (1,838), second all-time in career attempts (4,455), while being only the second player to rank in the top 10 all-time in career kills and digs as a Hilltopper. Her 155 matches played on The Hill is first of any other player. She is the only five-time CUSA First Team All-Conference Player in league history, while picking up five AVCA All-Region titles along with two AVCA South Player of the Year awards (2020, 2023). The 5′10″ outside hitter ended her fifth-year senior campaign breaking the program record in most kills in a single match (35) and most aces in a single match (10). The Michigan native is a two-time AVCA All-American (2020, 2022), as this year’s list will be announced by the organization on Wednesday.

“First of all, I’m extremely excited that high-level volleyball athletes now have an opportunity to pursue their dreams here in the United States”, said head coach Travis Hudson. “I’m so excited for Paige and this opportunity with the Omaha Supernovas. To be drafted in the first round of the inaugural draft speaks to the level of respect people have for her as a player. I think Omaha will soon see the incredible impact that Paige has in all phases of the game -- she will represent her family and the WKU Volleyball program well.”

The Pro Volleyball Federation was founded in 2022 with the inaugural season set to begin in January 2024. There are seven teams across the country, with three more in expansion by 2025 and rosters are limited to 14 players.

Briggs is now one of four WKU Volleyball alums actively playing professional volleyball including Lauren Matthews (’22) playing in Portugal, Rachel Anderson (’18) playing in Germany, and Heather Boyan (’14) playing on the AVP beach volleyball tour.

