A cold Monday ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A much quieter day after thunderstorms rolled through the area causing several tornado warnings on Saturday.

A few tornadoes have been confirmed from Saturday, Dec. 9 where you can find additional information by clicking this link.

Clear skies and sub-freezing temperatures have allowed the frost to form this morning.

Today will remain unseasonably cool with highs only in the 40s.

We get a bit warmer through the mid-week with lots of sunshine.

Highs trend in the mid 50s through the weekend with a few stray showers expected by then.

