A cold Monday ahead!
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A much quieter day after thunderstorms rolled through the area causing several tornado warnings on Saturday.
A few tornadoes have been confirmed from Saturday, Dec. 9 where you can find additional information by clicking this link.
Clear skies and sub-freezing temperatures have allowed the frost to form this morning.
Today will remain unseasonably cool with highs only in the 40s.
We get a bit warmer through the mid-week with lots of sunshine.
Highs trend in the mid 50s through the weekend with a few stray showers expected by then.
