Judge strikes down bill funding charter schools in Kentucky

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd issued a ruling Monday morning, finding House Bill 9 unconstitutional.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A judge struck down a bill that would have funded charter schools in Kentucky.

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd issued a ruling Monday morning finding House Bill 9 unconstitutional.

Governor Andy Beshear vetoed the bill.

The Republican-led General Assembly voted to override that veto.

There are currently no charter schools in Kentucky.

The Madison County Board of Education had been reviewing an application for Lafontaine Preparatory School to become the first charter school in the state.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure was damaged during an EF-2 tornado that impacted portions of Logan County on...
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit area during Saturday storms
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Warren County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after crash in Warren County Saturday morning
A tree that has been uprooted as a result of the severe storms and tornados that affected...
Tornadoes touched down in Warren and Logan Counties, two years after the disastrous outbreak
Crews from Warren RECC were working on downed power lines through the afternoon following...
Power outages reported across area following Saturday storms, preliminary EF-1 tornado confirmed

Latest News

Sports betting
First two months of sports betting in Kentucky generates millions in tax revenue
BGMU: Drinking water safe despite unusual smell, taste
Mammoth Cave National Park will host a special viewing of the Geminids Meteor Shower on Thursday.
View the Geminids Meteor Shower at Mammoth Cave National Park
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak