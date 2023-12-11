Quiet weather ahead

After a frosty start, sunshine will warm temperatures into the 50s during the afternoon.
By David Wolter
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, expect clear skies and temperatures dipping down into the upper 20s. The sunshine tomorrow will lead to highs back into the middle 50s during the afternoon. The weather is going to be quiet for the rest of the week. Each day we begin in the 30s, but warm into the middle 50s during the afternoon. We may have more clouds around on Wednesday, but no rain is expected. The forecast is remaining fairly dry right through the weekend.

The forecast is quiet for the next several days.
The forecast is quiet for the next several days.(David Wolter)

For more information on Saturday’s tornadoes, you can click this link.

Today also marks the 2-year anniversary of the devastating tornado outbreak across western Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure was damaged during an EF-2 tornado that impacted portions of Logan County on...
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit area during Saturday storms
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Warren County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after crash in Warren County Saturday morning
A tree that has been uprooted as a result of the severe storms and tornados that affected...
Tornadoes touched down in Warren and Logan Counties, two years after the disastrous outbreak
Crews from Warren RECC were working on downed power lines through the afternoon following...
Power outages reported across area following Saturday storms, preliminary EF-1 tornado confirmed

Latest News

After a frosty start, sunshine will warm temperatures into the 50s during the afternoon.
Quiet weather ahead
A cold Monday ahead!
A cold Monday ahead!
A cold Monday ahead!
A cold Monday ahead!
Cooler temps for your Monday
Another cold start for Monday