Recent storms trigger trauma from 2021 tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The scars left by the tornadoes that ravaged the region in December 2021 are still haunting many, and the recent storms over the weekend have triggered a collective anxiety within the community. Severe weather events are having a profound impact on the mental well-being of individuals in our community.

“The tornadoes in December of 2021 were definitely profound and devastating for the community, and a lot of people still struggle with pieces that we as clinicians could classify as symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD, which is very common after traumatic events,” said Londa Stockton, LCSW, the Center Manager of Child and Family with Lifeskills.

Her experience with the tornadoes two years ago has created a lasting effect on her. The threat of severe weather has become a triggering event, bringing back vivid memories and intensifying anxiety.

“It’s almost that I have to remind myself that what I’m experiencing and feeling is okay. I’m a little more hypervigilant of winds and the sounds and stuff,” she said.

As the storms over the weekend reignited emotional distress, Stockton emphasized the importance of acknowledging one’s feelings.

“I think the biggest takeaway is reminding yourself that it’s okay to feel however you’re feeling. Everyone copes differently,” Stockton said.

Seeking professional help is crucial for those grappling with the psychological aftermath.

“If it is impacting daily functions and it’s becoming a part of your everyday peace, it would be a hallmark to reach out to a professional whenever you feel comfortable to or utilizing the crisis lines,” she said.

Both support and time play pivotal roles in physical and mental recovery following disasters.

“Properties and valuables can be replaced and remodeled and refixed, but emotions and those lasting thoughts aren’t so easily healed,” she said. “Some of them take a little bit longer than others, and that’s okay. It’s that person’s journey looks a little different, but we’re all kind of on the road together.”

As communities begin the rebuilding process this week, Stockton urged awareness of the invisible damage and the importance of helping neighbors recover emotionally.

“Community support is pivotal and needed in a time like this, whether that be support groups or a neighborhood group just recognizing and coming together and being able to express what it is that we all experienced,” Stockton said. “Every one of us was impacted in some type of way. It’s okay to honor that. What we want to make sure is that those who need extra assistance are getting it.”

