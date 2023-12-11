Seven Gatton Academy seniors awarded full Questbridge scholarships to top colleges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Seven Gatton Academy seniors will attend college at no cost after matching to top schools through the QuestBridge National College Match program. The seven are among 2,242 seniors from across the United States and U.S. territories. Not only is this a historic number for the QuestBridge organization, but this year also marks the most students from a single Gatton Academy class to be recognized.

“We are excited to have so many students match in the QuestBridge program. Not only is this the most students to match in a single class, it’s also more than we’ve had match in Gatton’s history,” said Dr. Lynette Breedlove, Director of The Gatton Academy. “These students have a wonderful opportunity to act as Kentucky ambassadors in this step of their journeys and they will hopefully return home with new skills, connections, and insights.”

20,800 applicants were narrowed down to 6,683 finalists of which 50 college partners selected the final 2,242 matches. These seven make up a third of the 21 final matches awarded in the Commonwealth. Applicants are made up of high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds. The full-ride scholarship not only includes funding for tuition and housing, but also food, books and supplies, travel expenses, and more.

Laura King, Gatton Academy’s College Counseling and Testing Coordinator, shared, “This incredible opportunity is a testament to the hard work and dedication each student has poured into their academic excellence. With the financial support of the QuestBridge Match Scholarship, our students are embarking on a transformative college journey where they will continue to embrace life’s ‘infinite possibilities.’ We extend our appreciation to QuestBridge for providing this life-changing opportunity to students.”

The 2023-2024 QuestBridge Scholars from The Gatton Academy are:

Allison Dixon (Central Hardin High School) will be attending Davidson College with plans to study chemistry.

Daniela Lopez Llorens (Hopkinsville High School) will be attending Northwestern University with plans to study biological sciences with a concentration in molecular genetics.

Benjamin McMahan (Spencer County High School) will be attending Washington University in St. Louis with plans to study physics.

Cameron Miller (Central Hardin High School) will be attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with plans to study mathematics and computer science.

Mara Neace (Model Laboratory High School) will be attending Grinnell College with plans to study chemistry and mathematics.

George Nguyen ( Warren Central High School) will be attending Washington University in St. Louis with plans to study computer science.

Lyla Wood (Edmonson County High School) will be attending Amherst College with plans to study biology.

About QuestBridge: QuestBridge is a national nonprofit that connects high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds with leading institutions of higher education and further life opportunities. By recruiting, developing, and motivating these students – beginning in high school through college to their early career – QuestBridge aims to help talented students attend the nation’s best colleges and to support them to achieve success in their respective careers and communities.

About The Gatton Academy: Established in 2007, The Gatton Academy is Kentucky’s first residential two-year program for gifted and talented juniors and seniors. The Gatton Academy’s students enroll as juniors and are full-time WKU students pursuing their interests in advanced science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Gatton Academy is a recipient of the 2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from Insight Into Diversity Magazine and the Innovation Partnership Award from the National Consortium for Secondary STEM Schools.

