Tornadoes touched down in Warren and Logan Counties, two years after the disastrous outbreak

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes touched down in parts of both Warren and Logan Counties, with both areas sustaining damages.

Survey results taken off Smallhouse Road showed that an EF-1 tornado at 90 mph touched down in Warren County, uprooting trees, flinging branches onto roofs, and leaving debris scattered around the area.

“People want to know what we do. We go out and look at the damage,” said Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Louisville John Gordan. “There’s 28 damage indicators. Everything from homes, to barns, to churches. We look at the damage, the damage pattern, how it lays, how the mud, the insulation, the metal, everything gets laid and [it’s] definitely a tornado, no question.”

The twister that blew through out Tennessee, through Todd County and Logan County, was considered an EF-2 at 115 mph, leaving conditions in the areas south of Russellville far worse.

“We had homes of roofs ripped off, barns ripped off, power lines down, impalement of two by fours into the ground,” Gordan said. “What a mess in Logan County. Lickskillet got a really bad tornado. I’m amazed no one got injured or worse.”

No deaths or major injuries have been confirmed in Warren and Logan Counties, but based off the damages sustained, Gordan wants residents to know that warnings for tornadoes should always be taken seriously.

“People think in December, we don’t get tornadoes,” he said. “Anytime it gets warm, really warm in the cool season east of the Rockies when we start getting the 60s and 70s. It’s never good. Ever. Tornadoes are very bad. Two years ago, look what happened. It’s two years later.”

In case of a weather emergency, tornado shelters across Southern Kentucky can be found here.

