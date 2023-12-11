View the Geminids Meteor Shower at Mammoth Cave National Park

Mammoth Cave National Park will host a special viewing of the Geminids Meteor Shower on Thursday.
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park will host a special viewing of the Geminids Meteor Shower on Thursday, from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m.

The Geminids Meteor Shower is a favorite amongst stargazers and is known for its bright and fast meteors which can be spotted at almost 50 an hour.

This family-friendly event is free and open to everyone, from seasoned astronomers to first-time star gazers.

In addition to watching the meteor shower, stargazers will be able to view distant planets and nebulae through telescopes.

Expert rangers and astronomy enthusiasts will be on hand to explain observations and share insights about the night sky.

Participants should meet in the bus loop of the visitor center, and dress warmly.

It is recommended to bring blankets or chairs for a more comfortable viewing experience.

For more information about the event, visit the website or call 270-758-2180.

