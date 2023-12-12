Annual Teen Angel donation blast raises over $30,000 in total

This year's donation blast happened at the Starbucks on Scottsville Road and Scooter's Coffee on U.S. 31-W Bypass.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Teen Angel Donation BLAST held in early December was the largest to date, according to the organizers.

The program is a partnership among Crocker Law Firm, Starbucks Coffee and Scooter’s Coffee that helps local teens in Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools around Christmas.

On Monday, it was announced Teen Angel this year raised $15,225.11. Along with that, Crocker Law Firm matched the full amount, bringing the one-day total to $30,450.22.

The program began as a Christmas assistance program in 2010 by Vision, a multi-agency council of Warren County who works alongside family resource centers in local school systems.

Since 2010, Teen Angel has raised more than $306,000 to help teens in the community.

