Annual Teen Angel donation blast raises over $30,000 in total

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Teen Angel Donation BLAST held in early December was the largest to date, according to the organizers.

The program is a partnership among Crocker Law Firm, Starbucks Coffee and Scooter’s Coffee that helps local teens in Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools around Christmas.

On Monday, it was announced Teen Angel this year raised $15,225.11. Along with that, Crocker Law Firm matched the full amount, bringing the one-day total to $30,450.22.

The program began as a Christmas assistance program in 2010 by Vision, a multi-agency council of Warren County who works alongside family resource centers in local school systems.

Since 2010, Teen Angel has raised more than $306,000 to help teens in the community.

