Beshear will start 2nd term with GOP supermajority in legislature again

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s inauguration comes as a new legislative session is just a few weeks away from starting.

Kentucky lawmakers will descend on Frankfort in early January to convene the even-year session. The budget will likely highlight the 60-day session.

Governor Beshear has been planning for next year’s budget for months, even before he was assured of a second term. Back in August and then again in October, Beshear laid out priorities for the spending plan.

Those plans included raises for state troopers and teachers along with more money for infrastructure such as high-speed internet and water lines. The raises would be on top of those approved by lawmakers two years ago and adopted by school boards following increases to education coffers.

The last four years were marked by a lot of contention between the executive and legislative branches--lawsuits, bills limiting the governor’s power, and the governor’s office then challenging those bills in court. And these four years will start again for Beshear with the legislature having a super majority of Republicans to counter proposals by the Democratic governor.

“He (Gov. Beshear) has an agenda, and I hope the general assembly will work with him to get to where we need to be. Obviously, economic development is soaring in this state. Infrastructure needs to be put into place, said Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort.

Tuesday comes a few days after former Governor Julian Carroll died. Two people WKYT spoke with Monday, Rep. Graham along with former auditor and Lt. Governor Crit Luallen, talked about how different the governorship was when Carroll was governor. That was when the governor drew up the budget, and the legislature often approved 90 percent of it.

The legislative session starts January 2 and will end in mid-April. The budget is the only bill required by law to pass both chambers and be signed into law by the governor.

