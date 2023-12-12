Bowling Green man heading to Clarksville for tornado recovery

By William Battle
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that struck our region this past weekend, communities are going to affected areas to volunteer their time and resources to assist their neighbors in need.

One of these volunteers is Sabahudin “Ben” Cerimovic, a former volunteer firefighter. His desire to help others comes from hardships he’s faced in his own life.

“Understanding when people are hurting and they need help, no questions asked. I’ve been in that situation many times myself and people always came out and helped, helped me. So I’m just returning the favor,” Cerimovic said.

Local businesses and individuals have given him donations as he prepares to travel to communities in need. He will be taking his chainsaws, excavator, and generator to assist in recovery efforts.

“I’m willing to go down there and provide as much help and service as I can,” Cerimovic said. “We need gas money, we need food. I have been running this morning, all morning going to people that I know and companies that I know to ask for help. Several different companies opened their hands and their wallets and gave money for that purpose only.”

Cerimovic is asking for the community to assist him with future trips to affected areas as he splits his time between his responsibilities here in Bowling Green and his recovery missions.

“I’m planning on going back again next week for two or three days. I will definitely continue to help during these hard times,” he said.

If you would like to assist him in providing help to those affected by the tornadoes, you can call him at 270-303-3077.

