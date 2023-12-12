Chilly mornings, mild afternoons ahead

By David Wolter
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some more clouds will increase on the overnight, but no rain is expected. Temperatures again dip down into the frosty range tonight. Even with some extra cloud cover around on Wednesday, highs still climb into the lower and middle 50s. More sunshine and dry skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

METEOR SHOWER: Your best viewing conditions for the Geminid meteor shower will be this evening (before the clouds move in), Wednesday and Thursday night.

The skies should provide enough clear time over the next few nights to allow for a wonderful...
The skies should provide enough clear time over the next few nights to allow for a wonderful meteor display.(David Wolter)

LOOKING AHEAD: More clouds are likely to be around for Friday and the weekend. We are keeping an eye on a weather maker that could bring some rain to the area on Sunday, but weather models do not have a good handle on the situation, so we will continue to keep you updated.

Fairly dry weather into the weekend, but there is a chance for some rain on Sunday.
Fairly dry weather into the weekend, but there is a chance for some rain on Sunday.(David Wolter)

High temperatures look to remain unseasonably mild through the weekend.

For more information on Saturday’s tornadoes, you can click this link.

