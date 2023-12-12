Cromwell man injured after driving head on into tree during police pursuit

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cromwell man was sent to the Ohio County Hospital Monday after police said he drove head on into a tree during a pursuit.

Davis Coots, 66, was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading, first-degree wanton endangerment, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, speeding and reckless driving.

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported they were involved in a pursuit after a man later identified as Coots was reported walking around a Wal-Mart with a gun and knife and “acting suspicious.”

The Beaver Dam Police Department was called to initially investigate and reported that Coots had hit another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle.

Police found the vehicle on U.S. Highway 62 East and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Coots drove away from the traffic stop, and the pursuit continued onto Rob Roy Road.

Police said that Coots “intentionally” drove on the wrong side of the road and continued onto Flint Springs Road off of State Route 505 South when Coots “intentionally” drove head on into a tree.

Coots was sent to the Ohio County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was then taken to the Ohio County Detention Center where he remains as of Tuesday morning.

Additional charges are expected, according to police.

