Drivers surprised with money during annual traffic stop giveaways in Glasgow

Glasgow Police Officer Jeff Childress looks onward as Amy Reece, a churchgoer at River Lake Church, hugs a recipient of the $100 given away annually during the "Let Hope In" initiative on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.(BRENNAN CRAIN/WBKO News)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The holiday spirit took an unexpected turn Monday evening as traffic stops across Glasgow turned into blessings for motorists.

River Lake Church joined arms with the Glasgow Police Department for the eighth year as a part of the annual Let Hope In initiative.

“By going to River Lake, Jesus has just changed my life completely. You just come as you are,” said Amy Reece, a nearly four-year attendee at the church.

Riding in the front seat of Officer Jeff Childress’ patrol unit, Reece was unsure of what the night would hold. It was after the first traffic stop that she saw the impact of the hope she and the officers were bringing to the community.

Reece walked to the windows of at least five vehicles and gave drivers an invitation to River Lake’s upcoming Christmas services. Paperclipped on the outside of the invites were $100 bills.

“Anybody could use the extra $100 around Christmastime,” Reece said. “It just touched my heart to be able to be a light for these people.”

A few of the traffic stops around the city ended with drivers urging Reece to give the money to those with greater needs. Mark Morgan pitched in additional money to pass along to the next person.

River Lake Church was formed in 2014 and has since grown to include three services every Sunday.

Let Hope In began about eight years ago, aiming to spread cheer around Christmas with projects like the traffic stop giveaways. The church also does an annual Big Tip Night where churchgoers are urged to leave larger tips for restaurant servers.

“Whatever their situation is, they still need a little love and a little help from somebody,” Reece said.

Despite their challenges, this year when members of the church became stranded in Israel, River Lake Church said they are in a better position this year to expand Let Hope In and help the community.

This year’s contribution to the traffic stop giveaways was doubled.

Of the $2,500 handed out Monday, another $2,500 will go toward traffic stop giveaways with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, a church official said.

Plans are also underway to go Christmas caroling at area assisted living facilities, homes, and the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home.

An upcoming ice-skating event at Gorin Park is also scheduled for Dec. 18 to 20 from 4-8 p.m.

River Lake Church will hold two Christmas services at the Plaza Theatre in Glasgow on Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. The event will be a special message of hope, according to the church’s website.

