Fruit of the Loom fulfills Salvation Army’s holiday wish list

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Staff members at Fruit of the Loom stopped at Bowling Green’s Salvation Army this morning, unloading a truck full of items from the charity’s Christmas wish list.

During this summer’s United Way Day of Caring, Fruit of the Loom staff donated their time to serve at the Salvation Army. At that event, Fruit of the Loom staff members asked the Salvation Army to put together a wish list of their most needed items. Today, almost every item on that list was delivered.

“Well, it’s always a pleasure to give, give to the ones that need and really give to our community so we can see our fruits of labor,” said Fonda Hibbitt-Hamlett, a human resources business partner for Fruit of the Loom.

The donation was made possible through funds raised by an employee sample sale at Fruit of the Loom. Each year, the proceeds of the sample sale are donated to charities throughout Bowling Green.

Some items on that wish list included all-new bench seating for residents and those awaiting services, as well as a picnic table, televisions, and re-stocking of much-needed everyday supplies.

“We had high chairs on the list and towels, hand warmers for those in the winter months, we had TVs so we could project all the flyers and job postings and stuff for our residents and clients,” said Captain Monica Horton, Corps. Officer for Salvation Army.

Capt. Horton explained that especially during the holiday season, support from the community creates a lasting impact on those that the Salvation Army serves.

“It means a great deal to the Salvation Army that a group like Fruit of the Loom would partner with us,” Horton said. “We saw their service in the summer on a day of caring, where they came and provided service with their hands, and then to provide the goods that we need on a regular basis, on a daily basis to provide for our community members, we’re just so thankful to be partnering with them and that everybody comes together in this community to serve those in need.”

Salvation Army is now amid their largest fundraiser of the year, the Red Kettle Campaign, and asks that anybody with the financial means makes a small contribution to their ongoing efforts.

