Glasgow man facing drug related charges after home search

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested Monday for several drug related charges following a home search.

Tyrell Hall, 39, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Officers responded to a drug complaint on McKenna Street where they met with Hall and received consent to search his home.

Police reported they found ecstasy pills, marijuana, digital scale, promethazine and drug paraphernalia.

As of Tuesday morning, Hall remains at the Barren County Detention Center with a court date set for Dec. 14.

