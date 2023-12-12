Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Maurita Miller

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - For the past 12 years, Maurita Miller has served as the Commander of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary’s Brownsville chapter in Edmonson County.

Under her leadership, the DAV and Auxiliary have hosted Memorial Day ceremonies, annual Vietnam Veterans ceremonies, and tributes to POW/MIA veterans in the county. Not only has she brought back the tradition of serving lunch to those who served on Veterans Day, but she is also the designer and caretaker of the Veterans Memorials at the Edmonson County courthouse.

“The people of this county are proud of their veterans,” Miller said. “This is a veteran-oriented county, and they’re really proud of all the people that served us.”

She has devoted countless hours of her time to honoring the sacrifices of those who served the country; however, it is her work on the courthouse memorials that draws visitors wishing to pay their respects.

During WWII, County Judge Pleas Sanders, who served in WWI, began the tradition of showcasing veterans’ photos in a display case in the courthouse hallway. Over the years, the photos and stories were in disarray, and 2011, she began restoration of the display.

Upon hearing about her work, families brought her more photos and stories to display, turning the humble display into a true Hall of Honor, containing over 1,200 photos of veterans from the Mexican-American War to the present day.

She spends hours performing research and interviews with veterans and their families to add stories to each picture.

“When you work with all these pictures and stories and family members, and you feel close to them, you get attached to them,” Miller said.

In addition to the photos, there is a POW/MIA display, patriotic banners, remembrance plaques, and prints depicting various war eras made by a local artist.

In response to her work on the Hall of Honor, County Judge Executive Wil Cannon asked her to develop the Veterans Memorial Courtyard outside the courthouse.

The Wiley N. Willis Memorial Wall contains the names, dates of service, and medals of more than 1,300 veterans. A second wall was then constructed and named “The Victory Wall.”

“I put purple hearts on it. I put the years of service or the branch of service and that sort of thing,” Miller said. “I wanted to talk about them just a little bit anyway so if their grand or great-grandson come in here, they’ll know Grandpa was in the Navy. You know that sort of thing.”

Additions to the courtyard include memorials honoring veterans from different war eras.

“I get comments from people that work here that they’ve never seen anything like it before. It’s amazing, and they just love it,” Miller said.

In her extensive research, Miller has unearthed compelling stories of the veterans she honors, with a mission to keep their memories alive for future generations.

“I’ve come up with so many interesting stories about these people, and I’m trying to relate some of it in short form to their heirs and family members,” she said.

For Miller, honoring those who have served is a personal mission, and she sees it as a way of expressing gratitude for all they have given.

“It’s been an honor to do this,” Miller said. “It’s an honor to let people know how important democracy is and without these people, we wouldn’t have any.”

