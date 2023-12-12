Logan County community rallies after weekend tornadoes

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County officials report that while they’ve seen zero injuries so far after the weekend’s heavy storms and tornadoes, there has been substantial property damage.

Of roughly 40 homes that were damaged by heavy wind and rain, seven have been deemed unlivable for the time being.

County Judge Executive Phil Baker said that in assessing damages after the weekend, the largest concentration of damage was in the southwest portion of the county, near Lickskillet and Olmstead.

Brent Gilkey with Pennyrile Rural Electric Co-Op reported roughly 50 power lines down due to heavy winds, though they were all repaired by Monday afternoon through mutual aid efforts.

“As far as recovery, we have groups in. Red Cross is currently here, the Southern Baptist Disaster team is here along with a Mennonite disaster team, I just spoke with them, they’re here looking for any chance at any type of cleanup that needs to be done,” Baker said. “We have the Logan County Ministerial Association available and they’re out to take care of residents if need be if there’s any need for that.”

Through this level of community support, Baker is confident that those displaced by the storms will have access to any necessary resources.

Baker also said that as extreme weather events become more common, it’s essential to have a plan in place beforehand.

“Get a plan, have a plan, be ready because these storms can hit at any point. This is twice in less than two years, well two years to the date that we’ve had two tornadoes hit almost identical on top of each other,” Baker said. “Have a plan, have a safe spot, be prepared. If the storm is coming, leave and find shelter. Everything in your house can be replaced, your house can be replaced, that life can’t be replaced. Take care of yourself, watch what’s going on, be prepared.”

Baker also stressed that those whose homes are insured should document any storm damage in detail, and submit it to their insurance representatives before beginning any repairs.

