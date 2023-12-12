Logan County faces disastrous tornado, residents share their experiences

OLMSTEAD, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, parts of southwest Logan County experienced an EF-2 tornado, with speeds reaching 115 mph.

Olmstead resident Kevin Ferguson says he went out in his yard, looked across the field, and saw the twister coming.

“I watched it as fast as I could,” Ferguson said. “As long as I could until I had to go into the house about 15 seconds before it hit. I went into the house and found the safest spot. My wife was already there, and we just hunkered down and she prayed, and it seemed like it was over in 25 or 30 seconds.”

Although Ferguson’s home did not face any major damage as a result of the severe weather, he lost about a third of his greenhouses, and the roof on his father’s home next door was left in shambles.

“When I looked out the window and saw my dad’s house, I ran. I was worried about him,” he said. “When I got over here, I was yelling, trying to find him. I heard him, so I knew he was safe.”

His father, Ben Ferguson, was alone in his home when the storm hit.

“I went in my bedroom, and the floor moved under my feet,” Ben said. “I reached to get the door to go in the bathroom and it hit. I got there, to get in the bathroom, then the door shut, picking me up off the floor about two feet.”

His father is a former fire chief of Logan County and says that the tornado is one of the worst instances he has experienced.

“I’ve been out in all kinds of storms when I was with the fire department. First time seeing one this bad,” Ben said.

He added that he feels lucky that he and no others were hurt and has intentions of building a new home where the damaged one currently stands.

“So I’m happy and satisfied, I’m going to get me a new house,” Ben said. “I’ve lived here for 50 years and I’m not going to move. I’m gonna be right back here, honey. Right back here.”

No injuries were reported from the storms and tornados that occurred in Logan County.

