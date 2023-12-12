Rescue dogs pampered with free makeovers for the holidays

A dog salon pampered a group of rescues to help them find a forever home in time for the holidays. (KARE, PHOTOS FROM KIRSTEN EITREIM, CNN)
By KARE via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (KARE) - A dog salon in the Minneapolis area pampered a group of rescues to help them find a forever home in time for the holidays.

“We call her Princess Peach,” Anne Hendrickson said referring to the dog she’s fostering.

Hendrickson said the princess came from a puppy mill in Missouri.

“She was matted to the skin and like biting at it because it hurt her so bad,” she said.

So, Hendrickson took Peach, along with two of her puppies.

Now the princess is getting a free makeover.

All of these dogs are temporarily living with foster families, matched through Underdog Rescue based in St. Louis Park.

Employees of nearby Adore Dog Salon volunteered a day to give each pup a good scrub and fur cut.

“This is our second time this year doing the donation grooming,” Isadora Foley, the owner of the salon, said.

Foley said it’s all to get them adopted.

“We thought now would be a perfect time, pre-holiday, to see if any of these pups could find their forever homes,” she said.

Photographer Kirsten Eitreim also volunteered.

“I’ve adopted two underdogs,” she said.

She took before and after pictures to help update each dog’s online profile.

“They come out of just a bath and a blow dry and they already look 10 times better and it’s amazing,” Eitreim said.

Now Peach looks much more like a princess.

“Whoever gets her is going to get a really special, amazing dog,” Hendrickson said.

Underdog Rescue’s website has 80 dogs and puppies listed for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure was damaged during an EF-2 tornado that impacted portions of Logan County on...
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit area during Saturday storms
A tree that has been uprooted as a result of the severe storms and tornados that affected...
Tornadoes touched down in Warren and Logan Counties, two years after the disastrous outbreak
Members of Glasgow’s 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, also known as ‘Morgan’s Men’, met with...
Glasgow bids goodbye to soldiers as deployment looms
BGMU: Drinking water safe despite unusual smell, taste
Top row from left: Allison Dixon, Daniela Lopez Llorens, Benjamin McMahan; bottom row from...
Seven Gatton Academy seniors awarded full Questbridge scholarships to top colleges

Latest News

The family of 2 boys allegedly killed by murder say they were given the wrong body ahead of...
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother says they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Toy maker Hasbro said Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, that it is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20% of...
Hasbro cuts 20% of its workforce, struggles with slowdown in sales
Colter gifted her employees with smaller price-point Scratch-offs in a card and had purchased...
Med Center Health employees split winnings from gifted Kentucky Lottery scratch-offs
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony