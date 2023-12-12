St. Gianna Crisis Pregnancy Home damaged during Saturday’s severe weather

Winds up to 90 mph toppled trees, including one directly onto the home, ripped power lines,...
Winds up to 90 mph toppled trees, including one directly onto the home, ripped power lines, and wiped away the home's garage and storage shed.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In November, Holy Spirit Catholic Church announced they would be opening the St. Gianna Crisis Pregnancy Home. A place for pregnant women to come and seek solace while learning to navigate the difficulties of motherhood.

On Monday, crews were at the home picking up the pieces after Saturday’s severe weather wrecked the area.

“As people left the mass, someone noticed the tree on the house,” Co-Director for the St. Gianna Crisis Pregnancy Home, Kathryn Byrne. “We drove out in the dark to see what’s going on with the house. In the dark it didn’t look so bad, but then when we came back the next morning, we began to realize the extent of the damage.”

Winds up to 90 mph toppled trees, including one directly onto the home, ripped power lines and wiped away the home’s garage and storage shed.

“We had things that were damaged baby quilts that were handmade, the sewing machine has to be checked out to see if it runs,” Byrne said. “Our heating and cooling unit also was blown over. So, we have to have that checked to see if that’s going to operate properly after we get the power back on. We have some cribs and small youth beds that are broken up.”

The home itself sustained a few interior cracks and roof damage from the fallen tree, as well as some water damage from the rain.

Clean up may make the road to recovery look steep, but Byrne said she believes they can still make their spring 2024 debut.

“We’re about to start the addition to the side of the house, which was going to take a few months anyway,” Byrne said. “We certainly are praying that in that amount of time we can also get the roof fixed and the yard back into good order.”

Byrne said the home is waiting to see what insurance will cover cost wise, but they’re always willing to accept donations.

“People are welcome to donate from now to forever, as long as this pregnancy home is open,” Byrne said. “We do rely primarily on donations for our operating funds when we get up and get started in addition to finishing off our addition.”

Byrne added that the home already had plans in place for severe weather, but this weekend has put even more of an emphasis on being weather aware, and some of the older trees around the property may be removed to mitigate risks.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure was damaged during an EF-2 tornado that impacted portions of Logan County on...
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit area during Saturday storms
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Warren County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after crash in Warren County Saturday morning
A tree that has been uprooted as a result of the severe storms and tornados that affected...
Tornadoes touched down in Warren and Logan Counties, two years after the disastrous outbreak
Crews from Warren RECC were working on downed power lines through the afternoon following...
Power outages reported across area following Saturday storms, preliminary EF-1 tornado confirmed

Latest News

Glasgow Police Officer Jeff Childress looks onward as Amy Reece, a churchgoer at River Lake...
Drivers surprised with money during annual traffic stop giveaways in Glasgow
The Red Cross as well as several local resources were out Sunday morning to assist in cleanup...
No injuries reported in Logan County after tornado hit area
This year's donation blast happened at the Starbucks on Scottsville Road and Scooter's Coffee...
Annual Teen Angel blast in Bowling Green raises over $30,000 in total
On Saturday, parts of southwest Logan County experienced an EF-2 tornado, with speeds reaching...
Tornado damages Logan County residents' homes