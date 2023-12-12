St. Gianna Crisis Pregnancy Home damaged during Saturday’s severe weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In November, Holy Spirit Catholic Church announced they would be opening the St. Gianna Crisis Pregnancy Home. A place for pregnant women to come and seek solace while learning to navigate the difficulties of motherhood.

On Monday, crews were at the home picking up the pieces after Saturday’s severe weather wrecked the area.

“As people left the mass, someone noticed the tree on the house,” Co-Director for the St. Gianna Crisis Pregnancy Home, Kathryn Byrne. “We drove out in the dark to see what’s going on with the house. In the dark it didn’t look so bad, but then when we came back the next morning, we began to realize the extent of the damage.”

Winds up to 90 mph toppled trees, including one directly onto the home, ripped power lines and wiped away the home’s garage and storage shed.

“We had things that were damaged baby quilts that were handmade, the sewing machine has to be checked out to see if it runs,” Byrne said. “Our heating and cooling unit also was blown over. So, we have to have that checked to see if that’s going to operate properly after we get the power back on. We have some cribs and small youth beds that are broken up.”

The home itself sustained a few interior cracks and roof damage from the fallen tree, as well as some water damage from the rain.

Clean up may make the road to recovery look steep, but Byrne said she believes they can still make their spring 2024 debut.

“We’re about to start the addition to the side of the house, which was going to take a few months anyway,” Byrne said. “We certainly are praying that in that amount of time we can also get the roof fixed and the yard back into good order.”

Byrne said the home is waiting to see what insurance will cover cost wise, but they’re always willing to accept donations.

“People are welcome to donate from now to forever, as long as this pregnancy home is open,” Byrne said. “We do rely primarily on donations for our operating funds when we get up and get started in addition to finishing off our addition.”

Byrne added that the home already had plans in place for severe weather, but this weekend has put even more of an emphasis on being weather aware, and some of the older trees around the property may be removed to mitigate risks.

