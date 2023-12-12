Warming up for Tuesday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sunshine today will lead to highs back into the middle 50s during the afternoon.

The weather is going to be quiet for the rest of the week. Each day we begin in the 30s, but warm into the middle 50s during the afternoon. We may have more clouds around on Wednesday, but no rain is expected. The forecast is remaining fairly dry right through the weekend.

For more information on Saturday’s tornadoes, you can click this link.

Today also marks the 2-year anniversary of the devastating tornado outbreak across western Kentucky.

