You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just $1 on Tuesday.

The doughnut chain is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.

Customers can get one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts or of a 16-count of mini doughnuts at regular price.

The limit is two redemptions per person in store and one redemption for customers who purchase online for pickup or delivery using promo code “DOZEN.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure was damaged during an EF-2 tornado that impacted portions of Logan County on...
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit area during Saturday storms
A tree that has been uprooted as a result of the severe storms and tornados that affected...
Tornadoes touched down in Warren and Logan Counties, two years after the disastrous outbreak
Members of Glasgow’s 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, also known as ‘Morgan’s Men’, met with...
Glasgow bids goodbye to soldiers as deployment looms
BGMU: Drinking water safe despite unusual smell, taste
Top row from left: Allison Dixon, Daniela Lopez Llorens, Benjamin McMahan; bottom row from...
Seven Gatton Academy seniors awarded full Questbridge scholarships to top colleges

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Zelenskyy appears to change few minds on grim Capitol Hill as aid package for Ukraine risks collapse
"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was the first book in the series, and is known in...
First-edition ‘Harry Potter’ book sells for large sum
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in November as gas prices fell, though some costs kept rising
Brad Paisley, left, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley pose for a picture at The Toy Store, a free...
Brad Paisley, wife open free toy store for families in need during the holidays