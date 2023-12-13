A cold start, but we’re mild later!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect a light frost for those commuting early this morning.

Temperatures to start will sit in the 20s and 30s.

Despite spotty cloud cover for Wednesday, highs will still reach the mid 50s later this afternoon - which is above our average for this time of year!

More clouds are likely to be around for Friday and the weekend.

We are keeping an eye on a weather maker that could bring some rain to the area late Saturday

