A cold start, but we’re mild later!

Expect a light frost for those commuting early this morning.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Temperatures to start will sit in the 20s and 30s.

Despite spotty cloud cover for Wednesday, highs will still reach the mid 50s later this afternoon - which is above our average for this time of year!

More clouds are likely to be around for Friday and the weekend.

We are keeping an eye on a weather maker that could bring some rain to the area late Saturday

