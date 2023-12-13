Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting

Leaders call for end to antisemitism in America and for the hostages in Gaza to be released.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle came together Tuesday to light the Capitol Menorah on the sixth night of Hanukkah.

Democrats and Republicans do not agree on much in the U.S. Capitol, however, the parties felt it was vital to unite to commemorate the Jewish holiday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stood side-by-side as the U.S. Capitol Menorah was lit for the first time.

Speaker Johnson spoke about the historic rise in antisemitism across the country since Hamas’ October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel.

“It’s incumbent upon leaders to not only denounce antisemitism, but to counter it with love,” said Johnson. “The last two months have proven that we have a long to go in making the world a safer place for our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

Leader Schumer said, as the nation’s highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker, the significance of lighting the menorah in the Capitol is not lost on him.

“It reminds us of just how far the Jewish people have come in our long and winding history,” said Schumer. “This year Hanukkah, of course, comes at a moment of grief, trial and fear for the Jewish people.”

McConnell and Jeffries highlighted the need to secure the release of the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza. The leaders said they will not stop until every hostage is returned home.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colter gifted her employees with smaller price-point Scratch-offs in a card and had purchased...
Med Center Health employees split winnings from gifted Kentucky Lottery scratch-offs
Tyrell Hall
Glasgow man facing drug related charges after home search
The family of 2 boys allegedly killed by murder say they were given the wrong body ahead of...
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother says they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Davis Coots
Cromwell man injured after driving head on into tree during police pursuit
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

The grow your own program works to help alleviate the financial burden of school staff members...
WCPS and WKU hold joint signing for Grow Your Own program
Shane Holinde, Outreach Manager for the Kentucky Mesonet and Climate Center, said the state’s...
Is severe winter weather the new norm for Kentucky?
She spends hours performing research and interviews with veterans and their families to add...
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Maurita Miller
The program works to help alleviate the financial burden of school staff members looking to...
Warren County Public Schools and WKU hold joint signing for Grow Your Own program
With two years separating devastating tornadoes and storms and an arctic blast last year, many...
Should Kentuckians begin preparing for severe weather in the winter?