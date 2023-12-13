Court awards $22M in Barren County construction mishap settlement

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A court in Barren County settled last Friday a yearslong lawsuit with a $22 million payout to several people.

The case stemmed from a highway construction mishap on Oct. 8, 2012, when a retaining wall collapsed and killed one man and injured three others.

Kenneth Decker, Jamie Groce, Steve Nelson and John McIntosh were involved in a project to build a retaining wall as the state transportation cabinet widened Highway 90 in east Barren County.

They were working for VanMeter Contracting at the time.

As concrete was being poured into a metal form, the men were standing atop the wall, according to information in the lawsuit. It collapsed, killing Decker and causing the others to sustain severe, disabling and permanent injuries.

The victims filed suit against several employees of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet who were in charge of safety oversight on the project.

Barren Circuit Judge John T. Alexander said the court found the various KYTC employees failed to enforce the applicable safety standards, causing the wall to roll over.

The financial awards amounted to nearly $23 million:

Estate of Kenneth Decker was awarded $437,587. His widow, Velma Decker, was awarded $2 million for her loss of society and affection of her husband.

John McIntosh was awarded $1,684,234.92.

Jamie Grocer was awarded $4,730,084.98.

Steve Nelson was awarded $2,731,823. His wife, Linda Nelson, was awarded $1 million for the loss of society and affection of Steve Nelson.

Punitive damages totaling $10 million were also awarded to all of those who brought the lawsuit. They were also given the ability to collect interest at a rate of 6% per year until the amounts are paid along with court costs, the court ruling said.

Greg Meredith, the former chief district engineer for KYTC’s District 3, was among those named in the lawsuit. Others included Daryl Price, Kevin Geralds, Ashley Graves, Thomas Lapham, Mark Love and Jon Lam.

Meredith, Price, Gerald and Graves are licensed engineers, according to court records obtained by WBKO.

Dr. Harold Deathredge, a highway construction specialist, testified during the bench trial and said the conditions at the jobsite were certain to lead to a catastrophe.

“There was an almost complete absence of the appropriate anchoring in this case, which caused the wall to fail and collapse,” according to the ruling.

Emails obtained by attorneys revealed the KYTC recognized after the incident that VanMeter Contracting was problematic.

“We have had trouble getting this contractor to safe up projects many times,” one of the emails said.

The contractors also disregarded orders from OSHA after they were cited for several safety violations.

Lapham, the inspector at the site, never performed an inspection during the 30 days before the wall collapsed, according to construction records. He was at the site during that time, however.

A report filed after the collapse included false information and a defective investigation, the judge said.

The judgement is eligible to be appealed, though it remains unclear if any of the defendants will do so.

