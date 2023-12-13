Crime Stoppers: Police looking for suspect who stole money from car dealership

Dec. 13, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are looking for a suspect in a burglary that took place on Dec. 6. at Leachman Buick GMC.

An unknown suspect first gained entry into the car dealership and then forced his way into the accounting office.

The suspect is described as a male, wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with a hood, and a face mask.

Officers say he stole more than $5,700 from the car dealership.

If you know anything about the burglary, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

