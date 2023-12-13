Edmonson County ‘Keepin’ It Real’ with D.A.R.E. Graduation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This afternoon, Edmonson County Schools had over 130 fifth-grade students graduate from their D.A.R.E. program, instructed by Trooper Daniel Priddy of Kentucky State Police.

The D.A.R.E. program has been around for 30 years educating children on protecting themselves from potentially difficult situations where students are encouraged to “Keep it REAL”.

REAL is an acronym for Refuse, Explain, Avoid, and Leave and D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education.

“Anybody that gets into a first responder role, they do it because they want to be a positive impact in their community,” Trooper Priddy said. “This is just another way for us to be able to have that interaction with these kids.”

The program is designed to provide tools and resources for students to encounter any difficult situation as they grow up.

“From fifth grade on through them being seniors in high school, those are pivotal years for kids. Those are the years that decisions are made,” Priddy said. “That could influence the trajectory of their life. You know, it could really kind of determine how things turn out.”

Trooper Priddy also mentioned that parents can play a vital role in continuing the lessons learned in school, right at home.

“Just be there for them,” Priddy said. “There’s gonna be times in their life, they’re gonna have bad days and you can usually tell when the kids had a bad day. Just inquire about what’s going on in their lives.”

For more information on the D.A.R.E program, go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.