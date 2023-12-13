Edmonson County schools to close the rest of the week due to illnesses

Schools Closed
Schools Closed(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials have reported that Edmonson County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to student and staff illnesses.

The system said that these will be the first two NTI days for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We have been monitoring student and staff attendance rates for two weeks,” the system said in a social media post. “Student numbers have been low, but we have been able to sustain an attendance rate that would keep us in school. Today is the first day that we have had staff numbers that make it less than feasible to continue without a break from school so that we can combat the spread of illness.”

School leaders said that illnesses have included a stomach bug, Flu A and B, strep and COVID cases.

Classes will resume on Monday, Dec. 18 and Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colter gifted her employees with smaller price-point Scratch-offs in a card and had purchased...
Med Center Health employees split winnings from gifted Kentucky Lottery scratch-offs
Tyrell Hall
Glasgow man facing drug related charges after home search
The family of 2 boys allegedly killed by murder say they were given the wrong body ahead of...
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother says they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Davis Coots
Cromwell man injured after driving head on into tree during police pursuit
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023

Latest News

For the past 10 years, Ashli Johnson has been growing her annual Christmas display in honor of...
"Johnson Family Christmas Lights" light up Bowling Green
Flavor Queen 12/12
‘The Flavor Queen’ makes ‘Cake Mix Cookies’
This metal concrete forming structure toppled after several construction site failures during...
Court awards $22M in Barren County construction mishap settlement
A highway catastrophe occurred on Oct. 8, 2012 in Barren County when a retaining wall that was...
Construction collapse in Barren County