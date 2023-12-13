Edmonson County schools to close the rest of the week due to illnesses

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials have reported that Edmonson County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to student and staff illnesses.

The system said that these will be the first two NTI days for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We have been monitoring student and staff attendance rates for two weeks,” the system said in a social media post. “Student numbers have been low, but we have been able to sustain an attendance rate that would keep us in school. Today is the first day that we have had staff numbers that make it less than feasible to continue without a break from school so that we can combat the spread of illness.”

School leaders said that illnesses have included a stomach bug, Flu A and B, strep and COVID cases.

Classes will resume on Monday, Dec. 18 and Tuesday, Dec. 19.

