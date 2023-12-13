Even milder afternoons ahead

By David Wolter
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Clear skies tonight, more sunshine Wednesday.
  • Good viewing conditions for the Geminid meteor shower.
  • Some rain possible later in the weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skies do clear out tonight and that is going to allow for good viewing opportunities for the GEMINID METEOR SHOWER. The best time to see shooting stars will be after midnight, but you may be able to still catch some as early as 9 PM. Make sure to bundle up since temperatures will be down in the upper 20s to around 30.

The Geminids are going to be on display tonight and with clear skies, conditions will be ideal.
The Geminids are going to be on display tonight and with clear skies, conditions will be ideal.(David Wolter)

The next two nights should be mainly clear, but more clouds are due in Friday night and into the weekend.

Even with the cold temperatures around daybreak, highs are still likely to top out around 60 degrees for the next few days. The normal high this time of year is around 50.

Most of the rain falls further east, but a few showers could end up in south-central Kentucky.
Most of the rain falls further east, but a few showers could end up in south-central Kentucky.(David Wolter)

THIS WEEKEND: We are keeping an eye on a weather maker that could bring some rain to the area late Saturday. Most weather models keep a vast majority of the rain well to our east, but there might be a few showers that reach south-central Kentucky, especially on Sunday. We will keep you updated.

Indications are that we will not have a White Christmas this year in south-central Kentucky.
Indications are that we will not have a White Christmas this year in south-central Kentucky.(David Wolter)

BEYOND THE 7 DAY: If you are dreaming of a White Christmas, you are going to have to dream hard because all indications point to well above normal temperatures as we get closer to December 25th.

