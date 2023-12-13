‘The Flavor Queen’ makes ‘Cake Mix Cookies’

Christmas dinner menu included
You can find more on the Flavor Queen on facebook and instagram; or call (270) 446-0334 / (502)-777-7432. Pre-order your Christmas dinner until December 15th.
By Kelly Austin
Dec. 13, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week Janine Wahsle, the “Flavor Queen” shows us how to make simple, yet delicious ‘Cake Mix Cookies’.

Cake Mix Cookies (basic recipe)

Makes: 2 dozen cookies using a 2-1/2 TB cookie scoop, or 2-1/2 dozen using a 1 TB scoop

Ingredients:

1 box (15 oz - 18 oz) cake mix, your choice

2 large eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup of mix-ins: your choice of chocolate chips, raisins, chopped nuts, dates, 1/4 cup sprinkles, M&M candies, toffee bits

(preparation below)

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, or stand mixer, combine cake mix, eggs, and oil. Beat on medium speed for two minutes, or until smooth.

Using a cookie scoop, or tablespoon, scoop out dough and form into balls. Place the cookie balls on prepared cookie sheet spacing 2″ apart.

Bake in preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, or until edges are light brown. Cool on cookie sheet before removing to a cooling rack. Cookies will be soft when hot and will break if removed while hot.

If you have a second cookie sheet, you can scoop and shape and have it ready to pop in the oven when the first one comes out. If you only have one cookie sheet, just keep dough in the refrigerator so it doesn’t become warm. Make sure the cookie sheet is completely cool before placing next set of cookies onto it.

Tip: Make crinkles by rolling dough balls first in granulated sugar, then in powdered sugar before placing them on cookie sheets. Cookies will bake and crack making a pretty crinkled effect.

Let ‘The Flavor Queen’ make your Christmas Dinner. Christmas dinner orders taken through Friday, December 15.

'Flavor Queen's" Christmas Dinner Menu. Place order at 270-230-6724
'Flavor Queen's" Christmas Dinner Menu. Place order at 270-230-6724(Flavor Queen)

