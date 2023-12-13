Glasgow’s first-ever pop-up ice rink coming this month

By Presley Allen
Dec. 13, 2023
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 18-20, the tennis courts at a local park in Glasgow will be transformed into an ice rink.

The three-day event is being hosted by River Lake Church and Glasgow Parks and Recreation and planning the details have been 3 years in the making.

“We’ll have a food truck set up with free hot cocoa. We will have some photo opportunities, things like that,” said Kids Director at River Lake Church Heather Harper. “There are some things in there I don’t quite want to share yet, so some surprises. We’re going to decorate, but mainly the star of the show is really going to be our ice skating rink.”

Harper says that the purpose of this event is to bring some Christmas cheer amid any kind of holiday stress.

“This is a crazy time of year,” she said. “It’s hard for people a lot of times this time of year, whether it’s financial or loss or whatever that may be, but we wanted to give parents and families the opportunity to just have a few nights where they don’t have to worry about anything. They can just come out and have fun with their kids.”

Director of Glasgow Parks and Recreation Eddie Furlong said residents are already getting excited to hit the ice.

“Once they found out we were doing it and like everybody I talked to like ‘when is it, when is it? Is it free? Can we come out?” Furlong said. “I’m like, yeah, come out, you’re going to get to see ice skating in Glasgow that we’ve never had before.”

Furlong said that when the church pitched the event, the Parks and Recreation Department was fully on board.

“It’s a great thing for the community. Our mission in parks and rec is to increase the quality of life for our citizens, and this is absolutely an event that’s going to do that,” he said.

The event will be free to the public and run each day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

