Is severe winter weather the new norm for Kentucky?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday’s devastating tornadoes and storms nearly fell on the two-year anniversary of the 2021 tornadoes that wiped out chunks of Bowling Green and Mayfield.

With two years separating these tornadoes and an arctic outbreak last year, many Kentuckians are wondering if severe winter weather is the new norm for the state.

Shane Holinde, Outreach Manager for the Kentucky Mesonet and Climate Center, said the state’s warmer winters are to blame for the severe weather at the end of the year.

“Anytime we are warmer than normal during winter, there’s typically more moisture in play. Because of that, whenever you get a storm system like the one we had on Saturday, plowing into the area with additional moisture,” Holinde said. “More instability or heat energy for thunderstorms to develop, you can sometimes get severe weather and tornadoes just as we had this past weekend.”

Though Holinde said whether the warm winter trends are going to continue is up in the air.

“Yes, we will still see some snow from time to time, it is winter after all, but it does seem like the frequency of very cold days with subzero is not what it was just a few decades ago,” Holinde said. “Whether or not that trend continues into the next two or three decades, that is very much up for debate.”

Holinde added that though these tornadoes and severe weather may seem more frequent, it’s not necessarily unusual for the state.

“The caliber of outbreak that we had in December of 2021 was more along the lines of something we only see here in Kentucky once every 40 to 50 years, dating back to April 1974 was a super outbreak all the way back to 1925,” Holinde said. “Saturday, where we had several tornadoes dance through Middle Tennessee and parts of southern Kentucky, is a little more typical of an outbreak that we get in this area sometimes, particularly in the winter season.”

Holinde also stressed the importance of being weather aware regardless of the season.

“You have to be ready for severe weather no matter the time of day, no matter the time of year. In our part of the world. I think what occurred two years ago was a prime example of that,” Holinde said. “Have a plan, whether that’s at home, whether that’s at a place of school, a place of work, always know where you’re going to go and what you’re going to do in the event of a tornado warning.”

When it comes to being weather aware, it’s also important to make sure you have more than one way to track the weather. Holinde recommends keeping a NOAA battery powered weather radio in your home, and ensuring your phone is set to get emergency alerts.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.