Is severe winter weather the new norm for Kentucky?

With two years separating devastating tornadoes and storms and an arctic blast last year, many Kentuckians wonder if severe winter weather is the new norm.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday’s devastating tornadoes and storms nearly fell on the two-year anniversary of the 2021 tornadoes that wiped out chunks of Bowling Green and Mayfield.

With two years separating these tornadoes and an arctic outbreak last year, many Kentuckians are wondering if severe winter weather is the new norm for the state.

Shane Holinde, Outreach Manager for the Kentucky Mesonet and Climate Center, said the state’s warmer winters are to blame for the severe weather at the end of the year.

“Anytime we are warmer than normal during winter, there’s typically more moisture in play. Because of that, whenever you get a storm system like the one we had on Saturday, plowing into the area with additional moisture,” Holinde said. “More instability or heat energy for thunderstorms to develop, you can sometimes get severe weather and tornadoes just as we had this past weekend.”

Though Holinde said whether the warm winter trends are going to continue is up in the air.

“Yes, we will still see some snow from time to time, it is winter after all, but it does seem like the frequency of very cold days with subzero is not what it was just a few decades ago,” Holinde said. “Whether or not that trend continues into the next two or three decades, that is very much up for debate.”

Holinde added that though these tornadoes and severe weather may seem more frequent, it’s not necessarily unusual for the state.

“The caliber of outbreak that we had in December of 2021 was more along the lines of something we only see here in Kentucky once every 40 to 50 years, dating back to April 1974 was a super outbreak all the way back to 1925,” Holinde said. “Saturday, where we had several tornadoes dance through Middle Tennessee and parts of southern Kentucky, is a little more typical of an outbreak that we get in this area sometimes, particularly in the winter season.”

Holinde also stressed the importance of being weather aware regardless of the season.

“You have to be ready for severe weather no matter the time of day, no matter the time of year. In our part of the world. I think what occurred two years ago was a prime example of that,” Holinde said. “Have a plan, whether that’s at home, whether that’s at a place of school, a place of work, always know where you’re going to go and what you’re going to do in the event of a tornado warning.”

When it comes to being weather aware, it’s also important to make sure you have more than one way to track the weather. Holinde recommends keeping a NOAA battery powered weather radio in your home, and ensuring your phone is set to get emergency alerts.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure was damaged during an EF-2 tornado that impacted portions of Logan County on...
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit area during Saturday storms
A tree that has been uprooted as a result of the severe storms and tornados that affected...
Tornadoes touched down in Warren and Logan Counties, two years after the disastrous outbreak
Colter gifted her employees with smaller price-point Scratch-offs in a card and had purchased...
Med Center Health employees split winnings from gifted Kentucky Lottery scratch-offs
Members of Glasgow’s 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, also known as ‘Morgan’s Men’, met with...
Glasgow bids goodbye to soldiers as deployment looms
Top row from left: Allison Dixon, Daniela Lopez Llorens, Benjamin McMahan; bottom row from...
Seven Gatton Academy seniors awarded full Questbridge scholarships to top colleges

Latest News

The grow your own program works to help alleviate the financial burden of school staff members...
WCPS and WKU hold joint signing for Grow Your Own program
She spends hours performing research and interviews with veterans and their families to add...
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Maurita Miller
The program works to help alleviate the financial burden of school staff members looking to...
Warren County Public Schools and WKU hold joint signing for Grow Your Own program
With two years separating devastating tornadoes and storms and an arctic blast last year, many...
Should Kentuckians begin preparing for severe weather in the winter?