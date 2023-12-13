"Johnson Family Christmas Lights" light up Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the past decade, Ashli Johnson has turned her home into a festive spectacle, transforming it into a winter wonderland that not only captures the spirit of the season but serves as a heartfelt tribute to her late father.

“I tell people all the time it’s probably weird, but when I’m out here putting it all up every year, it’s like he’s here with me. So, it’s just a way of staying connected and feeling his presence even though he’s not here anymore,” Johnson said.

Setting up the decorations isn’t a chore for Johnson – it’s a labor of love that consumed a total of 83 hours this year.

“I did a lot of newer things. I made a bunch of stuff this year. So, like, my gingerbread house is new. I took my kid’s playhouse and took the insulation foam and sprayed it on for icing and made it like a little gingerbread land, and my lollipops are new,” she said.

Her motivation extends beyond personal joy; it’s about spreading happiness to those who visit, some traveling long distances to witness the dazzling lights.

“I’ve had some people from Nashville come, which was just … it blows my mind because I think ‘why would you come up here from Nashville to see my lights?’ They saw it on Facebook, and they want to come out and see them,” Johnson said.

This Friday, visitors to the display will receive a special treat as Johnson extends her hospitality.

“This Friday, I’m actually doing a thing from 5 to 7 p.m., so I encourage people to come then because I’ll be out here serving hot chocolate and candy canes, and my little boy is dressed up as Olaf this year,” she said.

The Johnson Family Christmas Lights, located at 1076 Castle Heights Road, have become a cherished tradition for the community, drawing in visitors of all ages.

“It just brings a smile, and I’m goofy, and sometimes you’ll drive by during the week and see me sitting on the porch because I sit out here myself and just enjoy them. It’s just for anybody who wants to come,” Ashli said.

For more information, contact Johnson via Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.