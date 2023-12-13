Mammoth Cave National Park to increase public fees in early 2024

(Mammoth Cave National Park)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park will increase fees for cave tours and picnic shelter reservations on Mar. 1, 2024.

Recreational fees are collected under the 2004 Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act and are reviewed and updated every few years to stay in line with privately operated businesses of similar duration and experience.

The last fee increase at the park was in 2021.

Recreational fees are used to fund projects that address deferred maintenance needs, enhance visitor programs and services, protect resources, and improve and rehabilitate visitor facilities.

Fees were recently used by Mammoth Cave National Park to fund cave guides during the summer season, replace benches and audio-visual equipment in the park’s only outdoor amphitheater, and repair handrails at the Historic Entrance to Mammoth Cave.

A specific list of the increased fees is available on the park’s Fees and Passes website.

