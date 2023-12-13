Man wanted by authorities in several states arrested in Ohio County

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, a man with warrants in several states was arrested on drug charges.

The sheriff’s office say authorities searched a home in Cromwell and found Christopher Saunders and Tamara Coots inside, along with several loaded guns, rifles, heroin, meth and marijuana.

The sheriff’s office tells us Saunders had warrants out of Indiana, Florida and Ohio.

He’s facing a long list of drug possession and trafficking charges.

Records show Tamara Coots’ case is going to a grand jury.

