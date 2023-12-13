Man wanted by authorities in several states arrested in Ohio County

Man wanted by authorities in several states arrested in Ohio County
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, a man with warrants in several states was arrested on drug charges.

The sheriff’s office say authorities searched a home in Cromwell and found Christopher Saunders and Tamara Coots inside, along with several loaded guns, rifles, heroin, meth and marijuana.

The sheriff’s office tells us Saunders had warrants out of Indiana, Florida and Ohio.

He’s facing a long list of drug possession and trafficking charges.

Records show Tamara Coots’ case is going to a grand jury.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colter gifted her employees with smaller price-point Scratch-offs in a card and had purchased...
Med Center Health employees split winnings from gifted Kentucky Lottery scratch-offs
A couple in Tennessee says they are searching for a new home with their two babies following a...
4-month-old baby survives ‘by the grace of God’ after being picked up by tornado
Schools Closed
Edmonson County schools to close the rest of the week due to illnesses
The family of 2 boys allegedly killed by murder say they were given the wrong body ahead of...
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother says they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
This metal concrete forming structure toppled after several construction site failures during...
Court awards $22M in Barren County construction mishap settlement

Latest News

The American Red Cross Tennessee Region continues to serve in communities across the region...
Tennessee Region American Red Cross gives tornado disaster response update
Eight decades have passed since James Wren first entered the U.S. Navy.
World War II veteran reflects on century of service at 100th birthday
The investigation is ongoing.
Auburn Police Department investigating after child finds alcohol bottle after Christmas parade
Police respond.
Auburn Police Department investigating after child finds alcohol bottle after Christmas parade
The three-day event is being hosted by River Lake Church and Glasgow Parks and Recreation and...
Glasgow’s first-ever pop-up ice rink coming this month