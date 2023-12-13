Mother dies with her 2-year-old son after tornado rips through mobile home park

Floridema Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son Anthony have been identified among those killed in a deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - It’s been four days since devastating tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee, killing four adults and two children.

All six victims have been identified.

Two of the victims were 31-year-old Floridema Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son Anthony Elmer, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Felipe Mendez Domingo told WSMV that his family was in their home together on Nesbitt Lane when a normal Saturday turned into a nightmare.

“Sad,” Domingo said in an interview, which was later translated into English. “Big, big pain in my heart.”

He said he told his wife that they needed to get out of their mobile home for safety, but she wanted to stay.

“The mobile home next door started coming into our house, and the only thing I can remember is the noise and everybody screaming. Everyone was screaming,” Domingo said.

Neighbor Wanda McLemore said she also heard Perez screaming before finding her huddled over her baby after a trailer was thrown onto theirs.

Domingo said he knew his wife was gone when she wasn’t screaming anymore.

They had just moved from Guatemala about five months ago to the United States.

“We did everything as a family,” he said. “We were happy.”

Domingo said his goal is to deliver his wife and son back safely to their country.

A GoFundMe has started to help the family.

